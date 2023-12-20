Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 173,019 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 173,019 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $13,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Allstate by 2,073.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Allstate by 600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,848,105.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,848,105.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ALL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Allstate from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Allstate from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Allstate from $117.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com raised Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Allstate from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.93.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of ALL stock opened at $138.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $100.57 and a twelve month high of $144.99. The company has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.49.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.42. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.56) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently -44.89%.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

