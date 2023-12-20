Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $19.71 Million Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 428,472 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,675 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $19,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 84,122.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 123,555,492 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $5,333,891,000 after buying an additional 123,408,790 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $580,568,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after buying an additional 19,260,000 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 104.0% in the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 500,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $15,850,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $178,126,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

UBER opened at $62.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.90 and a fifty-two week high of $63.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.81 billion, a PE ratio of 126.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.00 and its 200 day moving average is $47.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Thirty analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.34.

View Our Latest Report on UBER

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $5,284,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,016,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,698,280.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $999,238.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,778,567.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $5,284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,016,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,698,280.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,616 shares of company stock worth $9,747,789 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.