Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $13.68 Million Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,226 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 16,316 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $13,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

COP stock opened at $116.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.53. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $127.35. The stock has a market cap of $138.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.43.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The business had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.32 billion. On average, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 25.36%.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $3,813,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,178.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $3,813,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,178.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,347,670.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.35.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ConocoPhillips

About ConocoPhillips

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.