VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Separately, HSBC increased their price objective on VNET Group from $2.90 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNET opened at $3.10 on Tuesday. VNET Group has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $6.83. The company has a market capitalization of $459.45 million, a PE ratio of -10.32 and a beta of -0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. VNET Group had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $258.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.25 million. Analysts forecast that VNET Group will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of VNET Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 158,923 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in VNET Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 80,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of VNET Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 133,968 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 3,358 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of VNET Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in VNET Group by 7.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,651 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 5,286 shares in the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

