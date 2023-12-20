Versant Capital Management Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Versant Capital Management Inc trimmed its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after purchasing an additional 424,533,112 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27,779.3% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,834,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,164,000 after purchasing an additional 21,755,906 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,259,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,790,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,856 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 98,060.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 957,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,811,000 after purchasing an additional 956,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 107,898.3% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 896,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,120,000 after purchasing an additional 895,556 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $311.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $102.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $207.94 and a 1 year high of $311.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $288.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.64.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

