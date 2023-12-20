Versant Capital Management Inc Makes New Investment in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR)

Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 20,898 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,642,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,899,000 after purchasing an additional 94,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,005,000. 45.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Archer Aviation

In related news, insider Andy Missan sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total value of $79,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 281,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,799,181.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Andy Missan sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total transaction of $79,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 281,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,799,181.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis acquired 12,313,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.68 per share, with a total value of $69,939,169.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,048,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,353,418.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Archer Aviation from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Archer Aviation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ACHR opened at $6.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 2.57. Archer Aviation Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $7.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.21. Analysts expect that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

About Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

