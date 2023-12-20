Versant Capital Management Inc Has $276,000 Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Versant Capital Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,724 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Knott David M Jr acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total transaction of $34,431.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 231,379,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,048,963,492. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total transaction of $34,431.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 231,379,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,048,963,492. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total value of $159,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 168,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,913,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,990,310 shares of company stock worth $466,515,037. 46.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Price Performance

Walmart stock opened at $155.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.57. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.09 and a 52-week high of $169.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 17th. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.44.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

