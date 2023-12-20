Versant Capital Management Inc Buys 2,940 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 651.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,141,000 after purchasing an additional 42,292 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $478.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $370.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $376.49 and a 52 week high of $479.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $445.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $444.24.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

