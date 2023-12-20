Versant Capital Management Inc Boosts Stock Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 2,157.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on AAP. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $78.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Kristen L. Soler bought 500 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.60 per share, with a total value of $27,800.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 12,697 shares in the company, valued at $705,953.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kristen L. Soler purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.87 per share, for a total transaction of $52,870.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,855.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristen L. Soler purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.60 per share, for a total transaction of $27,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 12,697 shares in the company, valued at $705,953.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Up 0.4 %

AAP stock opened at $60.88 on Wednesday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.73 and a twelve month high of $158.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.15 and a 200 day moving average of $61.88.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($2.26). The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 1.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 32.05%.

About Advance Auto Parts

(Free Report)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.