Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Receives $30.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.20.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Veracyte in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veracyte in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Veracyte from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Shares of VCYT stock opened at $28.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.57 and a beta of 1.70. Veracyte has a 52 week low of $19.52 and a 52 week high of $30.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.96 and a 200-day moving average of $24.95.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $90.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.78 million. Analysts anticipate that Veracyte will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCYT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Veracyte by 21.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 9,589 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Veracyte by 48.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Veracyte by 54.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 13,393 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Veracyte by 65.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 18,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 7,434 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in Veracyte during the first quarter valued at about $10,440,000.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

