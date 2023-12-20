Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 111.4% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $149.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $130.89 and a 52 week high of $150.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.36.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

