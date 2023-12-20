Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 32.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,486 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $14,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,698,392,000 after acquiring an additional 205,245,648 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 362.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,427,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,418,000 after purchasing an additional 10,520,573 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,681,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,730,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,997 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,248,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,257,000 after purchasing an additional 584,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,072,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $214.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $214.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $190.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.02.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

