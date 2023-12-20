Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000.

VO stock opened at $232.72 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $233.14. The company has a market capitalization of $57.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $212.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

