VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Shares Sold by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 37.8% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Price Performance

MOAT opened at $84.72 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.89. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

