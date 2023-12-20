Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) Major Shareholder Sells $36,350.00 in Stock

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mossytree Inc. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.27, for a total value of $36,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,653.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mossytree Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 19th, Mossytree Inc. sold 5,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $37,600.00.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Mossytree Inc. sold 5,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total value of $39,050.00.

On Monday, December 4th, Mossytree Inc. sold 5,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $40,500.00.

On Thursday, November 30th, Mossytree Inc. sold 5,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total value of $38,900.00.

On Friday, November 17th, Mossytree Inc. sold 411 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $3,288.00.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Mossytree Inc. sold 5,000 shares of Vacasa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total value of $42,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSA opened at $8.00 on Wednesday. Vacasa, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $39.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.97 and its 200-day moving average is $10.80.

Vacasa ( NASDAQ:VCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $18.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $17.45. The business had revenue of $379.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.74 million. Vacasa had a positive return on equity of 81.45% and a negative net margin of 36.10%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vacasa, Inc. will post -27.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vacasa by 339.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Vacasa by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 40,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 7,334 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Vacasa in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Vacasa in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vacasa in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Vacasa from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

