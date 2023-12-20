Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) PT Raised to $18.00

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.64% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Stephens upgraded shares of Utz Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

NYSE UTZ opened at $15.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 74.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.86 and a 200 day moving average of $14.54. Utz Brands has a 1 year low of $11.17 and a 1 year high of $19.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $371.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.80 million. Utz Brands had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Utz Brands will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Utz Brands

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Utz Brands by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 34,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Utz Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,189,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Utz Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,383,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Utz Brands by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands Company Profile

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, veggies, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGI Fridays, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

