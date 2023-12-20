UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

UTStarcom Stock Performance

Shares of UTStarcom stock opened at $3.48 on Monday. UTStarcom has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $5.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UTStarcom

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in UTStarcom stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Free Report) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,061 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.16% of UTStarcom worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UTStarcom

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, and internationally. Its products include converged packet transport, disaggregated router platform, packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products.

