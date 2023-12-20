United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

United States Antimony Stock Performance

United States Antimony stock opened at $0.25 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.35. United States Antimony has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 11.52, a current ratio of 12.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $26.85 million, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 0.66.

United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.31 million for the quarter. United States Antimony had a negative net margin of 42.03% and a negative return on equity of 11.57%.

Institutional Trading of United States Antimony

United States Antimony Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United States Antimony by 80,772.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,185,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,420,000 after buying an additional 13,169,155 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of United States Antimony by 7.9% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,078,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 78,818 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of United States Antimony by 22.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 421,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 77,110 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United States Antimony by 21.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 310,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of United States Antimony by 1,211.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 135,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 125,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

