United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
United States Antimony stock opened at $0.25 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.35. United States Antimony has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 11.52, a current ratio of 12.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $26.85 million, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 0.66.
United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.31 million for the quarter. United States Antimony had a negative net margin of 42.03% and a negative return on equity of 11.57%.
United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.
