United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 21.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.4% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.5% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 13,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UPS. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.91.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $161.64 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.68 and a 12-month high of $197.80. The company has a market cap of $137.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.96.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.59%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

