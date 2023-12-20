U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Shares of USEG stock opened at $1.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. U.S. Energy has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $2.69. The company has a market cap of $27.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.36.

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The energy company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.41% and a negative net margin of 40.61%. The business had revenue of $8.74 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USEG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Energy by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 212,870 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 66,764 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Energy by 1,620.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 385,290 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 362,890 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy in the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and Gulf Coast regions.

