U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the energy company’s stock.
Shares of USEG stock opened at $1.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. U.S. Energy has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $2.69. The company has a market cap of $27.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.36.
U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The energy company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.41% and a negative net margin of 40.61%. The business had revenue of $8.74 million for the quarter.
U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and Gulf Coast regions.
