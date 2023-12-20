Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lessened its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 617.0% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,582,518.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE TFC opened at $36.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $48.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $53.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.87.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.97.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

