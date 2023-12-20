Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Rating Increased to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $18.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $11.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TROX. StockNews.com started coverage on Tronox in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Tronox in a report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on Tronox from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Tronox from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.57.

Shares of TROX opened at $14.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 49.77 and a beta of 2.00. Tronox has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $17.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.13). Tronox had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $662.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.30 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tronox will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Tronox by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 136,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Tronox by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 56,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Tronox by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 252,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tronox by 198.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 26,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Tronox during the 2nd quarter worth $687,000. Institutional investors own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

