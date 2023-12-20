TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Director Cynthia M. Fornelli Acquires 1,000 Shares

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) Director Cynthia M. Fornelli acquired 1,000 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.47 per share, with a total value of $10,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,366.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock opened at $10.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.94. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $12.87.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The investment management company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The company had revenue of $35.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.66 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a positive return on equity of 19.41% and a negative net margin of 16.36%. Research analysts predict that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently -250.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPVG. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 3,755.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 480,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,127,000 after purchasing an additional 468,481 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the first quarter valued at $1,731,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the third quarter valued at $1,201,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the second quarter valued at $1,268,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 222.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 102,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 71,022 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Compass Point raised TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.79.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

