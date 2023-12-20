Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Trinity Biotech Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ TRIB opened at $0.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.71. Trinity Biotech has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $1.24.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. Trinity Biotech had a negative net margin of 46.51% and a negative return on equity of 870.11%. The firm had revenue of $13.90 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Trinity Biotech will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Trinity Biotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Trinity Biotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Trinity Biotech during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP raised its position in Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% during the first quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 374,449 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Trinity Biotech by 2.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,503,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares during the period. 16.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

