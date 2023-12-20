Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 385 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Tributary Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MBL Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.2% in the third quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 18.1% during the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 7.1% during the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 22,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,238,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $710.00 price target (up previously from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.24.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total transaction of $130,169,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,768,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,404,028,326.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:LLY opened at $579.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $589.77 and a 200 day moving average of $533.23. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $309.20 and a 52 week high of $629.97.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 48.12%. On average, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.88%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.