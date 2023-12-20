Transform Wealth LLC Has $413,000 Stock Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Transform Wealth LLC grew its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in VeriSign during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in VeriSign during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in VeriSign by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

VeriSign Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $205.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 0.92. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.44 and a 12 month high of $229.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.21.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The information services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.68% and a net margin of 49.38%. The firm had revenue of $376.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at VeriSign

In other VeriSign news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 589 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.85, for a total value of $115,355.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other VeriSign news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 589 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.85, for a total value of $115,355.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total value of $1,044,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,907,687.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,565 shares of company stock valued at $6,917,457 in the last 90 days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VeriSign Company Profile

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.