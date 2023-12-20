Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 80,821 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 49% compared to the average volume of 54,392 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSM. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $103.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.09 and its 200 day moving average is $95.67. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $72.84 and a 12 month high of $110.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $538.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.05.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 41.42%. The business had revenue of $17.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5415 per share. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 208.9% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 334.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

