TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Jonestrading reiterated a hold rating on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 21st.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TCON opened at $0.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.26. The company has a market cap of $5.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.25. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $2.19.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TRACON Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 168,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 33,551 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 57,174 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $150,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 40.17% of the company’s stock.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel targeted therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of refractory soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various cancer indications.

