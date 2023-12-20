TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) Receives C$108.88 Consensus PT from Brokerages

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$92.13.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of TMX Group to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of TMX Group to C$35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of TMX Group to C$31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on TMX Group to C$34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th.

Get TMX Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on X

TMX Group Trading Up 0.4 %

X stock opened at C$30.98 on Friday. TMX Group has a 12 month low of C$25.87 and a 12 month high of C$31.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$29.60 and its 200 day moving average is C$35.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.21, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01.

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.35. TMX Group had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 13.60%. The company had revenue of C$287.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$294.27 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that TMX Group will post 1.6091714 EPS for the current year.

TMX Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.73%.

TMX Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.