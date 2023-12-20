Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Titan Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of TTNP opened at $0.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.50. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $1.09.
Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 302.61% and a negative net margin of 2,021.31%.
About Titan Pharmaceuticals
Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in the United States, Canada, and the European Union.
