Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of TTNP opened at $0.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.50. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $1.09.

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 302.61% and a negative net margin of 2,021.31%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Titan Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 516.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52,874 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 559.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 204,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.49% of the company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in the United States, Canada, and the European Union.

