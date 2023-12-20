Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Major Shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc Purchases 2,000 Shares

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSHGet Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 2,000 shares of Tile Shop stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,071,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,503,622. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, December 14th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 7,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.95 per share, with a total value of $48,650.00.
  • On Monday, December 11th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 8,393 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.82 per share, with a total value of $57,240.26.
  • On Thursday, December 7th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 4,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.56 per share, for a total transaction of $29,520.00.
  • On Thursday, November 30th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 61,317 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.60 per share, for a total transaction of $404,692.20.
  • On Tuesday, November 28th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 4,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,960.00.
  • On Wednesday, November 22nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 16,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.38 per share, for a total transaction of $102,080.00.
  • On Monday, November 20th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 2,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.42 per share, for a total transaction of $12,840.00.
  • On Friday, November 17th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 23,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.34 per share, for a total transaction of $148,990.00.
  • On Wednesday, November 15th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 1,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $6,010.00.
  • On Wednesday, November 8th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 32,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $172,800.00.

Tile Shop Price Performance

Tile Shop stock opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.71 million, a P/E ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.02 and a twelve month high of $7.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.77.

Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTSHGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Tile Shop had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $92.11 million during the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet lowered Tile Shop from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tile Shop by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 123,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 37,391 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Tile Shop by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 85,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 40,689 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tile Shop during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Tile Shop by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 43,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 12,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tile Shop during the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tile Shop



Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers natural stone products, such as marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, including ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

