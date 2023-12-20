The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC cut its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,164 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,087 shares during the quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 136.9% during the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $93.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.94 billion, a PE ratio of 73.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.31. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $118.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.16.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is 23.44%.

In other news, Director Amy Chang bought 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,162.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amy Chang acquired 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.95.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

