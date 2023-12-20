The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stake Trimmed by Alera Investment Advisors LLC

Alera Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandywine Managers LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth about $22,326,000. BSW Wealth Partners grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 28,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 114,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,987,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 58,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,919,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $1,009,065.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,620 shares in the company, valued at $862,501.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $1,009,065.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,620 shares in the company, valued at $862,501.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total value of $27,921.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,973.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,382 shares of company stock worth $11,988,690. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. DZ Bank raised Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.41.

View Our Latest Report on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.0 %

PG opened at $146.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.37. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $135.83 and a twelve month high of $158.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $344.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $21.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.04%.

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.