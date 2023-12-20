The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,494 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.8% of FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 99,734.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 253,081,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,402,583,000 after buying an additional 252,827,976 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,840,449,000 after acquiring an additional 38,495,676 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,752,321,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 42.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,386,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,080,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959,527 shares during the period. 63.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $146.18 on Wednesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $135.83 and a 1-year high of $158.38. The company has a market capitalization of $344.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.00 and a 200-day moving average of $150.37.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.04%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. DZ Bank upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.41.

In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total value of $27,921.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,973.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,413 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $204,842.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,813,580.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total transaction of $27,921.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,973.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,382 shares of company stock valued at $11,988,690 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

