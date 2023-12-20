The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Short Interest Down 5.2% in November

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the November 15th total of 2,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $310,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,413,912. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $310,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,413,912. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $35,409.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,742.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,682 shares of company stock valued at $920,800 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSY. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 121.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hershey Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $182.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.34. Hershey has a 12-month low of $181.27 and a 12-month high of $276.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 54.74%. Hershey’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hershey will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.192 dividend. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HSY. Bank of America cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Hershey from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $239.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hershey from $245.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.81.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

