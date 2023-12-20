The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other research firms have also commented on THG. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Shares of NYSE THG opened at $122.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.62. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $148.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a negative return on equity of 4.16% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 129.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 4,208.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 35.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 45.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

