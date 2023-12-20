The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Price Target to $20.00

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Sunrun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial cut Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on Sunrun from $27.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Sunrun from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sunrun has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.70.

Sunrun Price Performance

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $19.54 on Monday. Sunrun has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $29.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.93.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $563.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.72 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 50.65%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sunrun will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Sunrun

In other news, CFO Danny Abajian sold 1,873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $27,626.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,095,376. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mary Powell sold 2,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total transaction of $40,794.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,958,247.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Danny Abajian sold 1,873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $27,626.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,095,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,133 shares of company stock worth $187,431. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunrun

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Sunrun by 3,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Sunrun by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hartree Partners LP bought a new position in Sunrun during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sunrun during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sunrun by 735.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

