The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

The Dixie Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DXYN opened at $0.74 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.89. The company has a market cap of $11.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.67. The Dixie Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Dixie Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Dixie Group by 51.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,289,376 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 439,239 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Dixie Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 550,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 15,480 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new position in The Dixie Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $321,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in The Dixie Group by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in The Dixie Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.28% of the company’s stock.

The Dixie Group Company Profile

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

