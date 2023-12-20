The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KO. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Paladin Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 68.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

KO opened at $58.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $51.55 and a 12-month high of $64.99.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 73.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.20.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $1,152,368.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,046,653.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $1,152,368.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,046,653.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $3,002,091.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,715.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 257,287 shares of company stock valued at $14,370,541. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

