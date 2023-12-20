Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley downgraded shares of Textainer Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd.

TGH opened at $49.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.12. Textainer Group has a one year low of $30.13 and a one year high of $49.60.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $192.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.75 million. Textainer Group had a net margin of 29.57% and a return on equity of 13.70%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Textainer Group will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Textainer Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,661,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,555,000 after acquiring an additional 139,904 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in Textainer Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,842,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,937,000 after purchasing an additional 13,262 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,130,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,883,000 after buying an additional 9,772 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,229,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,796,000 after buying an additional 95,635 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 873,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,524,000 after buying an additional 10,507 shares during the period. 44.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

