Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Signify Wealth

Signify Wealth trimmed its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,217 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,779 shares during the period. Tesla makes up about 7.1% of Signify Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Signify Wealth’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 180,125.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,307,602,000 after purchasing an additional 26,836,879 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 203.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,360,358,000 after purchasing an additional 13,558,882 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,224,189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,440,471,000 after purchasing an additional 9,034,938 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 98,265.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,971,790 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,563,235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965,719 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $301.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.77.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total value of $1,015,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,595,769.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total transaction of $1,015,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,595,769.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,222 shares of company stock valued at $8,091,898 over the last 90 days. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $257.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $232.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.52. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $817.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.71, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 2.26.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

