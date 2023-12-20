Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Forecasted to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $5.47 Per Share

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $5.47 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $5.44. The consensus estimate for Teledyne Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $19.31 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Teledyne Technologies’ Q3 2025 earnings at $5.33 EPS.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.54 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TDY. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $530.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $495.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $506.50.

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $428.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Teledyne Technologies has a 12-month low of $364.98 and a 12-month high of $448.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $396.14 and its 200 day moving average is $401.72. The company has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Trading of Teledyne Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aristotle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter worth about $698,325,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 2,240.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,465,581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,033,000 after buying an additional 1,402,965 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $166,954,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 2,227.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 317,251 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $130,425,000 after buying an additional 303,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter worth $140,332,000. 87.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Teledyne Technologies

In other news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $423,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,314,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.06, for a total value of $469,518.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,822 shares in the company, valued at $4,437,669.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $423,045.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,314,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,766 shares of company stock valued at $29,178,338 over the last ninety days. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

