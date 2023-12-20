Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) PT Lowered to $14.00

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 52.01% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Target Hospitality from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Shares of TH opened at $9.21 on Monday. Target Hospitality has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $18.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.61. The company has a market capitalization of $936.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.97.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. Target Hospitality had a return on equity of 63.16% and a net margin of 28.39%. The company had revenue of $145.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Target Hospitality’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Target Hospitality will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Troy C. Schrenk sold 4,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $80,866.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,829.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Troy C. Schrenk sold 4,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $80,866.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,829.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Kalamaras sold 2,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $40,597.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,834.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,799 shares of company stock valued at $128,757. Corporate insiders own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 110.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units.

