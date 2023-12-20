Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Position Increased by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,068 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $5,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Target by 3,577.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Target by 3.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Target by 131.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 191.5% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Target from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Target from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Target from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.07.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,106.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,106.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Trading Up 1.4 %

Target stock opened at $139.58 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $181.70. The stock has a market cap of $64.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Target’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.