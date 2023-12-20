Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,458,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,435,000 after acquiring an additional 118,028 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,311,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,771,000 after purchasing an additional 182,016 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,966,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,416,000 after purchasing an additional 929,148 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,531,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,274,000 after buying an additional 515,226 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,974,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,396,000 after buying an additional 896,472 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TTWO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.25.

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $159.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.89. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.21 and a 12-month high of $164.85.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($4.22). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 27.83% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Take-Two Interactive Software

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $100,676.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,650,970.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 20,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.01, for a total value of $3,270,965.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 322,133 shares in the company, valued at $50,900,235.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 638 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $100,676.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,650,970.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,488 shares of company stock valued at $4,966,793. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

