T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) and Garden Stage (NASDAQ:GSIW) Financial Survey

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) and Garden Stage (NASDAQ:GSIW – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares T. Rowe Price Group and Garden Stage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets T. Rowe Price Group 25.50% 18.79% 14.33% Garden Stage N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for T. Rowe Price Group and Garden Stage, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score T. Rowe Price Group 5 6 0 0 1.55 Garden Stage 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus price target of $94.45, suggesting a potential downside of 12.72%. Given T. Rowe Price Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe T. Rowe Price Group is more favorable than Garden Stage.

75.9% of T. Rowe Price Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of T. Rowe Price Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares T. Rowe Price Group and Garden Stage’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio T. Rowe Price Group $6.49 billion 3.72 $1.56 billion $7.02 15.42 Garden Stage N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

T. Rowe Price Group has higher revenue and earnings than Garden Stage.

Summary

T. Rowe Price Group beats Garden Stage on 7 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up approach. The firm utilizes in-house and external research to make its investments. It employs socially responsible investing with a focus on environmental, social, and governance issues. It makes investment in late-stage venture capital transactions and usually invests between $3 million and $5 million. The firm was previously known as T. Rowe Group, Inc. and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland, with additional offices in Colorado Springs, Colorado; Owings Mills, Maryland; San Francisco, California; New York, New York; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Tampa, Florida; Toronto, Ontario; Hellerup, Denmark; Amsterdam, The Netherlands; Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg; Zurich, Switzerland; Dubai, United Arab Emirates; London, United Kingdom; Sydney, New South Wales; Hong Kong; Tokyo, Japan; Singapore; Frankfurt, Shanghai, China; Germany, Madrid, Spain, Milan, Italy, Stockholm, Sweden, Melbourne, Australia, Amsterdam, Netherlands and Washington, DC.

About Garden Stage

Garden Stage Limited is a financial services provider principally engaged in the provision of placing and underwriting services; securities dealing and brokerage services and asset management services. Garden Stage Limited is based in Hong Kong.

