T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,683 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 931 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,801,442,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 47.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,746,412 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,742,992,000 after buying an additional 10,564,117 shares in the last quarter. Softbank Group CORP. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 9.0% during the second quarter. Softbank Group CORP. now owns 43,338,209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,019,677,000 after buying an additional 3,566,400 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 75,125.5% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,378,375 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $469,256,000 after buying an additional 3,373,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at about $333,657,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Deeanne King sold 8,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total value of $1,272,215.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,375 shares in the company, valued at $6,333,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.95, for a total transaction of $632,282.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,493.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Deeanne King sold 8,110 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total transaction of $1,272,215.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,333,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,672 shares of company stock valued at $27,911,403 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of TMUS opened at $155.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $180.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $161.19.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.35 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is 40.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on TMUS. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.35.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.