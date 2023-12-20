Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) to Post FY2026 Earnings of $11.81 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Synopsys in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 13th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhagat forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $11.81 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Synopsys’ current full-year earnings is $8.61 per share.
Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS.
Synopsys stock opened at $558.65 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $515.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $470.81. The company has a market cap of $84.91 billion, a PE ratio of 70.36, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.10. Synopsys has a fifty-two week low of $312.25 and a fifty-two week high of $573.77.
In other Synopsys news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 7,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.53, for a total transaction of $3,615,203.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,370,264.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.
Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.
