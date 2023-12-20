SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Rating Reiterated by The Goldman Sachs Group

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $4.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $5.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 16.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SPWR. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of SunPower in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of SunPower in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of SunPower in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SunPower from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of SunPower from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SunPower presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.38.

SunPower stock opened at $4.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $835.66 million, a P/E ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. SunPower has a 1-year low of $3.62 and a 1-year high of $20.73.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $432.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.64 million. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 11.52% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. Sell-side analysts forecast that SunPower will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its position in SunPower by 81.2% in the second quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 19,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 8,668 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in SunPower by 15.4% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 93,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 12,536 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in SunPower in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in SunPower by 152.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 96,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 58,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SunPower in the first quarter valued at about $772,000. 47.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

