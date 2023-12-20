SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

SunLink Health Systems Price Performance

Shares of SSY opened at $0.90 on Monday. SunLink Health Systems has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 million, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.33.

Get SunLink Health Systems alerts:

SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $8.56 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SunLink Health Systems Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SunLink Health Systems stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SunLink Health Systems, Inc. ( NYSE:SSY Free Report ) by 212.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,638 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of SunLink Health Systems worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.63% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; two clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SunLink Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunLink Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.