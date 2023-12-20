SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
SunLink Health Systems Price Performance
Shares of SSY opened at $0.90 on Monday. SunLink Health Systems has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 million, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.33.
SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $8.56 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
SunLink Health Systems Company Profile
SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; two clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.
